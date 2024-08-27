Television | Celebrities

Mallika Singh recently reunited with the fun-filled cast of her recent show, Prachand Ashok. Check out this glimpse into the reunion party.

Mallika Singh is a popular Indian television actress who rose to fame with her debut mythological show Radhakrishn alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar, where she portrayed the character of Goddess Radha. After receiving immense love from the audience with her debut show, the actress made her comeback with another period drama, Prachand Ashok. Due to low TRP, the show went off-air; however, the amazing cast of the show bonded well, and they kept in touch even after the show ended. Today, the Prachand Ashok reunited to have some fun. Let’s take a look below.

The gorgeous Mallika made her Sunday Funday reuniting with the cast of her recent show Prachand Ashok. With the visuals, it seems the cast reunited for lunch at a luxurious restaurant. Mallika looked happy and delighted to meet her close ones. The actress for the reunion wore a black flowy dress teamed with a cropped denim style shirt. With her simple hairstyle and makeup, the actress looked beautiful.

Mallika posed with the cast throughout the photos, including the lead actor, Adnan Khan. Other members like Rakshanda Khan, Chetan Hansraj, Aarush Shrivastav, and others were there. From group selfies to girl gang selfies, the Prachand Ashok gang enjoyed every moment. The huge smiles on the faces of the actors showcased their love for each other and their true bond behind the scenes. A photo captioned, “Show khatam hua to kya hua Rishte aj bhi barkarar hai,” hints at the cast’s true bond. These photos share the insights of the Prachand Ashok gang’s cute moments together.