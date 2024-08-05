Radhakrishn Fame Mallika Singh Celebrates Friendship Day With Someone Special, Find Who?

Mallika Singh is one of the most loved actresses in the Indian television industry. The actress rose to fame at a young age with her stint in the mythological show Radhakrishn on Star Bharat. Though fans miss her on-screen appearance, the diva entertains her fans via social media. She shares every update with her fans and followers, from embarking on a new journey to a fun time with close ones. And if you are wondering what’s new today, let us reveal that the actress celebrated Friendship Day with someone special. Let’s find out below.

Mallika Singh’s Friendship Day Celebration With Someone Special

On her Instagram story, Mallika shared a post uploaded by someone special. The story features a video showcasing the Friendship Day celebration by cutting a cake for someone special. Those who are wondering whether he is Sumedh Mudgalkar or Kartikey Malviya, let us reveal that person’s name, Surya Divyansh. Surya is an actor and one of Mallika’s close friends. Sharing this video, Surya, in his story, penned a note, “And this one was very and cherry special. To the one who never left my side in my goods and bads, and even in her goods and bads. @mallika_singh_official.” Re-sharing the story, Mallika expressed her love, saying, “Love & Light.”

On the other hand, actor Surya shared a clear glimpse of the chocolate cake with the text, “Happy Friendship Day, Surya.” The actor thanked Mallika, saying, “Happy Friendship Day, Mallika (with a red heart and evil eye emoji).”