Radhakrishn Fame Mallika Singh Makes Hearts Skip A Beat Flaunting Midriff In Corset Top, See Photos

Mallika Singh is a well-known Indian actress in the television world. She became a household name with her stint as ‘Radha’ in the mythological show Radhakrishn alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar. Though fans miss her on-screen appearance, the actress keeps them engaged through her social media presence. In the new photo, the actress flaunts her midriff in a corset top. Let’s take a look below.

Mallika Singh Flaunting Midriff In Corset Top

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika Singh shared a photo flaunting her midriff. In the black and white snap, the Radhakrishn actress dons a sleeveless corset top paired with a low waist comfy joggers. The crop corset top defines her curvy midriff, making fans’ hearts skip a beat. But wait, that’s not all! Mallika’s stunning figure grabs our attention while her open hair flies on her face in the monochromatic light, creating a magical appearance. Sharing the photo, the actress captioned it with a black heart.

As soon as Mallika dropped the new photo, her fans rejoiced and expressed their feelings in the comments section. A user wrote, “Old is gold look.” The second said, “Fabulous Pic Maam,Bhout Aache Lag Rahe hoo, Bas Aap Thode Healthy Ho Jaoo.” “Someone is planning to rule the whole social media!!,” commented the third. The fourth wrote, “Woww! You took out the camera gun! Love this one too.”