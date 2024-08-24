Radhakrishn Fame Mallika Singh Turns Radha As Janmashtami Arrives, Fans React

Excitement is building as Janmashtami is just a couple of days away. The birth occasion of Hindu God Krishna is celebrated all over the country with full enthusiasm and happiness. The television world ensures that they keep their best foot forward, so the actress Mallika Singh shares a close connection with Krishna Janmashtami, who gets dressed as Radha.

Mallika Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself dressed as Radha. The actress’s look instantly reminds fans of her character Radha from her hit mythology show Radhakrishn, in which she portrayed the Goddess Radha. Undeniably, this character is close to Mallika’s heart, and she expressed it by captioning the photo with a red heart.

In the shared photo, Mallika adorns her look in a beautiful golden sleeveless blouse with strappy sleeves teamed with a red golden work dupatta, adding a vibrant look. She teamed her look with a matching red bottom and a combination of greyish details. Even in the simple outfit, the actress looks oh-so-breathtaking. Her hair in a mid-part half-secured style adds beauty to her look. With the diamond choker necklace, layered necklace, stud earrings, Maan tika, pearl bangles, hath Shanker, kamar bandh, and ring, the actress looks nothing short of Radha Rani.

A user mesmerized with Mallika’s look said, “Kitni Sundar apsara ho aap.” The other said, “Beauty queen.” “Radha rani ki beauty to dekho,” commented the third.