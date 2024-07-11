Mallika Singh’s Aura In Her Recent Ethnic Dressing Is Infectious; Check Here

Mallika Singh is a class act and she has proved it every time she has bagged a role to project her acting skills!! She was recently seen in the role Karuvaki in Colors’ Pracchand Ashok. Mallika is impressive in all the genres, but the genre where she has adapted herself to the best happens to be mythology. Even today, she is known for her stellar lead performance as Radha in RadhaKrishn, the show that brought her and co-actor Sumedh Mudgalkar to the limelight. Mallika Singh is being missed on screens as of now, and the recent post of the actress has given a clear indication as fans have thronged to check on her recent update and have also expressed in reply that they miss her.

In this post, Mallika is seen in her ethnic best. The picture is a monochrome stunner with Mallika being decked up with jewels. Mallika passionately writes about love and expresses her thought for the day.

She writes on social media,

mallika_singh_official_

Surrender to the river’s flow, And let your heart be a dove,

In the river of life, We find divine love.

Rumi🕊️

This post summarizes her calm, collective divinity and her aura to excel in her look. The picture is a beautiful one which shows how poised Mallika looks in this serene dress-up.

You can check the post and picture here.

Courtesy: Instagram

