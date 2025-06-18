RadhaKrishn Fame Kunal Gaud Joins Sun Neo’s ‘Divya Prem’ As Parallel Lead

TV industry’s rising actor Kunal Gaud, who is known for his brilliant acting in ‘RadhaKrishn’ serial, will now be seen playing the parallel lead role in the new show ‘Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani’.

The show is airing on Sun Neo from 16 June 2025 every night at 8:30 pm.

The story of this show revolves around a 20-year-old simple but mysterious girl ‘Divya’, whose fate is linked to some divine power. One day Divya meets ‘Prem’, a courageous and true-hearted young man, who feels drawn towards an ancient Shiva temple.

As their story progresses, a new force enters, ‘Karna Mohini’, a mysterious and powerful woman from Mayavan who tries to disturb the balance of good and evil.

Now Divya and Prem have to come together to unravel old mysteries and keep the light of love alive.

*Who is Kunaal Gaud?*

Kunaal Gaud gained immense popularity with his role in ‘RadhaKrishn’. His acting is both depth and spontaneous. His character in Divya Prem will add a new dimension to the story of the show and the audience will get a chance to see him in a new avatar.

Talking about the starcast of the show, the Main characters are Suraj Pratap Singh (Prem) and Megha Ray (Divya), Villain: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Kavita Banerjee will play the main negative role and parallel lead is played by Kunal Gaud.

The show is being produced by Peninsula Pictures, which has produced many hit shows in the past.

‘Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani’ is a story full of mystery, romance and power, which will have the flavour of the old era and the style of the new age.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.