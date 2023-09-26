Television | Celebrities

RadhaKrishn fame Mallika Singh looks dreamy as she twirls in white gown

Mallika Singh's garden twirl, set against the backdrop of a heart-shaped net and a sea of purple flowers, is a visual delight that surpasses the ordinary.

26 Sep,2023 18:36:27
Mallika Singh, the talented actress who captivated hearts with her portrayal of Radha in the popular TV show RadhaKrishn, recently took to Instagram to share a mesmerizing moment. In a picturesque garden adorned with a sea of purple flowers forming a heart-shaped net, Mallika indulged in a delightful dance.

In the captivating photograph, Mallika is seen twirling gracefully in the heart-shaped garden, surrounded by vibrant purple blossoms. Her choice of attire, a flowing white gown paired with black shoes, perfectly complemented the ethereal setting, giving her a fairy-tale-like appearance. Mallika chose to keep her hair cascading freely, adding an element of natural beauty to the scene.

Adding an extra layer of charm to the photo, Mallika incorporated the iconic tune from Bade Acche Lagte Hai into her Instagram post. Mallika’s Instagram post garnered immense attention and appreciation from her legion of admirers. Fans flooded the comments section with words of admiration and heart emojis, expressing their love for her and the enchanting photo. One fan commented, “my princess” While another mentioned, “Wow ! Its beautiful” Check below!

Recently, Mallika also made a surprising revelation about Bigg Boss 17. The actress revealed being approached for the Salman Khan-led reality show. She told the portal, “Yes, I have been approached for the show, but am not doing it.” Thus, Mallika has stated clearly that she will not be a part of Bigg Boss 17. There were several reports that claimed that RadhaKrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar has also been approached for Bigg Boss 17.

