RadhaKrishn Fame Sumedh Mudgalkar Share His Journey Says, “I’m Glad It Broke Me”

Sumedh Mudgalkar is a well-known Indian actor known for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the television series Radha Krishna and for his dance talents. He has a large following on Instagram, with over three million followers, where he offers personal insights. Recently, the actor shared a long note about his journey in Mumbai. Check out the Instagram post below!

Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Instagram Post-

Taking to an Instagram post, Sumedh Mudgalkar shared pictures of himself looking dapper in a white background with stunning prints all over the T-shirt and paired with light blue jeans. The actress styles her look with a messy, curly hairstyle and pairs it with a white and black cap and wristwatch. In the photos, Sumedh Mudgalkar shares candid pictures of himself in Marine Drive while enjoying a peaceful appearance.

By sharing photos, Sumedh Mudgalkar wrote, “One for the city of dreams – Mumbai, You have given me everything and tested me brutally on various stepping stones, on month ends mostly, haha. I have experienced life here when i felt i was nothing, to the feeling of becoming something, and often having a good realisation that there’s miles miles to go. Also understanding that we all are never ‘nothing’. Oh just how beautifully this city keeps me humble and on track. This city taught me one must be cautious with trust. This city gave me people i can truly understand, and can be understood by. My friends/family. This city gave me hunger, sometimes of food, sometimes of opportunities, sometimes of dreams.”

Futher Sumedh added, “This city traffic too gives me space to introspect. This city will test you till you don’t learn how to swim in the depths of failures, rejections, and hardwork that matters. Im glad it broke me, so i could rebuild a better me. So i never mind these challenges it throws at me. Dear Mumbai, i probably started my hustle with you some 12 years back, tho I’m just getting started! Thank you for embracing me!”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.