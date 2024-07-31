Siddharth Nigam Gets Emotional On Sharing A Screen Space With Sumedh Mudgalkar For GOATs

Fans of popular television stars Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar have a reason to rejoice: The dynamic duo is set to reunite for an exciting new project. The two actors, who have garnered immense popularity and admiration for their respective roles in various TV shows, are coming together for their upcoming OTT series. Their reunion has sparked a wave of excitement among their fans, who are eagerly waiting to see the magic they create on screen.

Siddharth Nigam And Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Reunion Post-

Taking to his Instagram post, Sumedh Mudgalkar shared a picture of himself with Siddarth Nigam as they posed after wrapping the shoot for their upcoming GOATs series. Their reunion for the GOATs series is not just a professional milestone, but a deeply sentimental moment for both actors and their fans. In a recent post on Instagram, Sumedh Mudgalkar also expressed his feelings by sharing the picture, saying, “Siddharth Nigam, We’ve been through all ups and downs life rights since we met. I’m super proud of you! with a red heart.

By replying to Sumedh, Siddharth Nigam also reshares the pose and wrote, “I’m also really proud of you too, bhai! It’s been so long since we’ve worked together, but I’m glad we finally are! with a gold star, join hands, and a fire emoji.

About The GOATs Series-

The GOAT is an upcoming series that promises to be thrilling and captivating, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors. While details about the storyline are being kept under wraps, Siddharth and Sumedh’s collaboration with Bollywood actress Jacqueliene Fernandez and actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has already created a buzz. Abhishek Sharma directs the series, and produce by Sagar Thakkar.