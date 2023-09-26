Television | Celebrities

Radhakrishn Fame Mallika Singh Returns To Set, Takes Spotlight With Her Glam

Mallika Singh is a well-known actress in the Television world. After a long break, she returns to the set. Check out her stunning look in the spotlight.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Sep,2023 06:00:30
Radhakrishn Fame Mallika Singh Returns To Set, Takes Spotlight With Her Glam 855289

Mallika Singh is a heartthrob actress in the town; with her role as Radha in the mythological show RadhaKrishn, she become a household name. And the show aired for the last time on January 21, 2023. After that, the actress didn’t appear in any show, and after a long break, Mallika returned to the set.

Mallika Singh Returns To Set

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika Singh shared a couple of photos returning to the set. With her return, she also got into the spotlight with her glam. She looks stunning in the white gown dress with a cardigan on her upper body part. She posed in a filmy way with all the spotlights falling on her, and she flips back to look into the camera.

Radhakrishn Fame Mallika Singh Returns To Set, Takes Spotlight With Her Glam 855287

Radhakrishn Fame Mallika Singh Returns To Set, Takes Spotlight With Her Glam 855288

In the caption, she expressed her look for cameras and acting. “I am in love with you. Let me be in the shadow of eyelids.”
However, what she is shooting is not revealed, but we hope soon we will get to know about her upcoming project.

Mallika Singh Social Media

The diva enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle with 2.3 million followers. She keeps her fans entertained through her regular posts. She shares a great bond with her co-stars, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Kartikeya Malviya, and others.

Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh to be part of Bigg Boss 17? Fan urges Sumedh Mudgalkar to join 853888
Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh to be part of Bigg Boss 17? Fan urges Sumedh Mudgalkar to join
Radhakrishn Actor Kartikey Malviya Wishes Birthday To Mallika Singh, Says 'May This Bond Lasts For Eternity' 852514
Radhakrishn Actor Kartikey Malviya Wishes Birthday To Mallika Singh, Says ‘May This Bond Lasts For Eternity’
Sumedh Mudgalkar pens heartfelt birthday wish for RadhaKrishn co-star Mallika Singh 851991
Sumedh Mudgalkar pens heartfelt birthday wish for RadhaKrishn co-star Mallika Singh
Mallika Singh Is A Sight To Behold In Cinderella Gown; See Pics 843005
Mallika Singh Is A Sight To Behold In Cinderella Gown; See Pics
Mallika Singh Gets Blessed By Her Guru; Gets Called Hardworking And Consistent 814213
Mallika Singh Gets Blessed By Her Guru; Gets Called Hardworking And Consistent
Mallika Singh Is In Love; States Coffee Is Her Love Language 812200
Mallika Singh Is In Love; States Coffee Is Her Love Language

Latest Stories

Give your Banarasi saree a fresh take! Cues from Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari and Shivangi Joshi 855450
Give your Banarasi saree a fresh take! Cues from Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari and Shivangi Joshi
Corporate Wardrobe: Co Ord sets to style like Rakul Preet Singh, Tamanna Bhatia and Pooja Hegde 855440
Corporate Wardrobe: Co Ord sets to style like Rakul Preet Singh, Tamanna Bhatia and Pooja Hegde
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, And Deepika Padukone: Be The Darling Wherever You Go In Mini Dresses 855425
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, And Deepika Padukone: Be The Darling Wherever You Go In Mini Dresses
Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and Reem Sameer Shaikh glow in designer sarees [Photos] 855480
Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and Reem Sameer Shaikh glow in designer sarees [Photos]
Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, And Jacqueliene Fernandez Glam Up In Season's Trending Blouse Designs 855354
Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, And Jacqueliene Fernandez Glam Up In Season’s Trending Blouse Designs
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s exotic Maldives diaries, watch video 855346
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s exotic Maldives diaries, watch video
Read Latest News