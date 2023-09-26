Radhakrishn Fame Mallika Singh Returns To Set, Takes Spotlight With Her Glam

Mallika Singh is a heartthrob actress in the town; with her role as Radha in the mythological show RadhaKrishn, she become a household name. And the show aired for the last time on January 21, 2023. After that, the actress didn’t appear in any show, and after a long break, Mallika returned to the set.

Mallika Singh Returns To Set

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika Singh shared a couple of photos returning to the set. With her return, she also got into the spotlight with her glam. She looks stunning in the white gown dress with a cardigan on her upper body part. She posed in a filmy way with all the spotlights falling on her, and she flips back to look into the camera.

In the caption, she expressed her look for cameras and acting. “I am in love with you. Let me be in the shadow of eyelids.”

However, what she is shooting is not revealed, but we hope soon we will get to know about her upcoming project.

Mallika Singh Social Media

The diva enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle with 2.3 million followers. She keeps her fans entertained through her regular posts. She shares a great bond with her co-stars, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Kartikeya Malviya, and others.

