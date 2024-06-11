Sumedh Mudgalkar To Play Lead in Marathi Film Viki In Usha Kakade Productions Film

Usha Kakade, the prominent social activist turns Producer with a grand launch of her production house which was graced by imminent celebrities from the big screen. Usha Kakade launched her production house Usha Kakade Production at an event wherein her first project as a Producer was also announced. The event took place recently in Mumbai. The first film of Usha will have the popular actor Sumedh Mudgalkar making his debut on the big screen. The Marathi project Viki was announced at the event with a great reception. Sumedh who is known for his astounding contribution as Lord Krishna in RadhaKrishn on TV, will play the lead in the film. The film will be a love story.

The event was graced by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched the production house. Other celebrities who graced the event were Gauahar Khan, Isha Kopikkar, Tanisha Mukherji, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashoke Pandit etc.

Sumedh Mudgalkar addressed the people at the event and said, “Thank you for being here and making this moment for me beautiful. This is a dream that is coming true for me. I am happy to play the lead in Ushaji’s first Marathi film. I am very confident that the product that the production house is making will be very good. I will give my best to the film and to the character I play.”

Karan Johar who was all praise for his friend Usha Kakade said, “I congratulate Ushaji on the launch of Usha Kakade Productions. She has been a big friend and has contributed towards kids’ health and education. I am happy that she has become a Producer with this announcement. I wish great success to Usha Kakade Productions.”

Karan Johar was also in praise for the mega logo reveal and said that this is just a trailer and the Producer is on course to achieve bigger things with her filmmaking.