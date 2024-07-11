TV News: Shraddha Arya’s Spiritual Visit, Nayati Fatnani Calls Rohit Shetty ‘OG’ Khiladi, To Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s London Vacation

Popular television stars are making waves on social media today, so we’ve compiled all the latest news in one spot. From Shraddha Arya’s spiritual visit, Nayati Fatnani calling Rohit Shetty an “OG” Khiladi, to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s London vacation, check out the latest TV news below.

1) Shraddha Arya’s Spiritual Visit

Taking to her Instagram post, Shraddha Arya shared a picture series of herself in a traditional black-and-white suit. This reflection of her respect for her visit’s spiritual and cultural aspects is evident as she gives a spiritual visit with a smile and posts candid pictures with her Husband. By sharing the post, Shraddha wrote, “Jai Maa Sharda!!! Jai Gurudev!!!”

2) Nayati Fatnani Calls Rohit Shetty ‘OG’ Khiladi

Taking to her Instagram post, Niyati Fatnani posted a picture of herself opting for an all-pink look in a blue latex jacket and matching shorts. She also poses with Rohit Shetty, who looks handsome in a checkered shirt and white pants. By sharing posts with the most popular film director and producer, Rohit Shetty, she pens a long note praising him and calling him an “OG Khiladi.”

3) Sonarika Bhadoria’s No-Makeup Look

Sonarika Bhadoria never ceases to impress with her beauty. Recently, she dropped a super gorgeous photo showcasing her no-makeup glow. In the photo, Sonarika looks pretty in a white print T-shirt with blue and white stripes, while her open hairstyle makes her look amazing. She ditches accessories and makeup, with pink lips flaunting her beautiful smile.

4) Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Can’t Get Over Their London Vacation

Taking to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s London vacation. They have shared amazing photos. Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in a light green co-ord set, and she styles her look with open hair and minimal jewelry. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra opts for a casual look in a blue hoodie and blue jeans and styles his look with black-shaded sunglasses. In the photos, the lovebirds give quirky expressions and pose together for the picture, showcasing the beauty of London.

5) Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia In Slit Skirt

Taking to her fiery look, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared glam photos of herself with a gorgeous white strappy, deep neckline corset top and pairs with a high-waist animal printed thigh-high slit skirt, which gives an oomph factor to her look. The actress styles her look with curly open tresses, glam makeup, and minimal gold jewelry.

6) Sunayana Fozdar Parties Drashti Dhami And Poses With their Friends

Taking to Instagram post, Drashti Dhami shared a picture of herself as she opts for a western bodycon dress. The actress styles her look with a side-partitioning curly open hairstyle and opts for glam makeup with peach lips. Conversely, Sunayana Fozdar looks fabulous in a green strappy, square neckline western dress. The actress finishes her look with a wavy hairstyle, minimal makeup, and pink lips. Sunayana and Drashti are posing for the group photo with their common friends in the picture.

7) Hiba Nawab Becomes Next Woman Crush

Hiba Nawab is known for her role in the television serial Jhanak. Because of her acting skills and on-screen presence, she has become well-known and gained the title “Woman Crush.” The actress shared a picture of herself showcasing her stunning beauty in a white crop top with cute puffy sleeves and a contrast bottom. The picture features a sweet line dedicated to her. The line says “Jhanak ki ek Jhanak hi dinn ko bana deti hai bright!”

8) Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Body Transformation

Sumedh Mudgalkar, best known for his role in the popular TV show RadhaKrishn, has left fans in awe with his latest Instagram post. The talented actor has shared a picture revealing his impressive transformation, highlighting his chiseled six-pack abs, toned arms, fit physique, and poses for a candid pose in a mirror selfie picture.

9) Surbhi Jyoti’s Stunning Saree Look

Taking to her stunning Instagram photoshoot session, Gunaah Fame actress Surbhi Jyoti shared a stunning ethnic look for her recent photoshoot on Instagram. The actress looks beautiful in a peach saree with an embroidery cut-work border and a dropped end piece paired with a plain bustier-style sleeves blouse, showcasing her ethnic beauty in the outfit. Her stunning peach and silver long earrings and mesmerizing beauty attract our attention.