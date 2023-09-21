Television | Celebrities

Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh to be part of Bigg Boss 17? Fan urges Sumedh Mudgalkar to join

Radhakrishn fame actress Mallika Singh is rumored to join Bigg Boss 17. While a fan in the comments of Mallika's new post urges Sumedh Mudgalkar to join her

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Sep,2023 16:00:02
Mallika Singh is a well-known actress in the telly world. She rose to fame with the mythological show RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat opposite Sumedh Mudgalkar. With her debut show, she has carved her niche in the business. On the other hand, she is very active on her social media handle. And today, the actress shared a glimpse from her recent day out, which has now sparked rumors of her Bigg Boss 17 entry. In addition, fans in the comments urged her co-star Sumedh Mudgalkar to join.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mallika Singh shares a picture of herself from a place. In the image, she can be seen posing in front of a wall with a bird’s wings crafted in the wall with a circle above. She poses wearing a yellow, black zipper paired with a yellow skirt. She looked gorgeous in the photo.

Reacting to her new photo and her gorgeous, a South user in the comments wished her to come into the South industry. “Nice mallika .pls come to telugu industry so many fans are waiting for you.”

Second, the user commented, “Mallika ji aap ka next project kaun sa hai? Aap Bigg Boss 17 me jayiye nai hum aapko trophy jitva denge.”

The other wished Sumedh Mudgalkar to join her in Bigg Boss and commented, “Mallika ji aap Bigg Boss main aa rahi ho sumedh ke sath bataoo.”

On the other hand, a fan named Saikat Das expressed his excitement to meet his dream girl Mallika Singh with a post. In the caption he wrote, “I can’t believe this happened to me, it feels like a dream. I got to meet one of my favorite celebrities! I am so excited to meet @mallika_singh_official_ .”

What is your reaction? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

