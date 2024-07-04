TV News 4 July: Aditi Bhatia’s Jaw-dropping Collarbones, Hina Khan Cuts Hair As She Undergoes Chemotherapy To Manisha Rani Gifting Car To Her Father

What a day it is! There have been several developments in the television world, from Instagram photos to big steps in personal lives. Let’s check out the top news about the television stars in one place, from Aditi Bhatia to Hina Khan to Manisha Rani.

1) Aditi Bhatia Flaunts Jaw-dropping Collarbones

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aditi shared a couple of photos showcasing her day out enjoying herself with her friend and cast of ‘Kill’ Mahima Makwana, Raghav Juyal, and Lakshay. She looked stunning in a red jumpsuit. In the selfie photo on Instagram, Aditi makes hearts flutter with her glowing skin and flaunting jaw-dropping collarbones.

2) Hina Khan Cuts Her Hair As She Undergoes Chemotherapy

View Instagram Post 1: TV News 4 July: Aditi Bhatia's Jaw-dropping Collarbones, Hina Khan Cuts Hair As She Undergoes Chemotherapy To Manisha Rani Gifting Car To Her Father

Hina posted a video on her Instagram handle showcasing her emotional and courageous moment as she cut her hair short after undergoing chemotherapy. While her mother keeps wailing, Hina encourages her by saying, ‘Baal hi toh hai.’ Her energy and courage are winning millions of hearts.

3) Drashti Dhami Gives Befitting Reply To Those Who Call Her Pregnancy Fake

View Instagram Post 2: TV News 4 July: Aditi Bhatia's Jaw-dropping Collarbones, Hina Khan Cuts Hair As She Undergoes Chemotherapy To Manisha Rani Gifting Car To Her Father

On her social media, Drashti shared a photo video flaunting her baby bump in a bold red jumpsuit. Posing at striking angles, the actress made sure her baby bump was visible. Her glowing skin captured our attention. In the caption, she gave a befitting reply to those calling her pregnancy fake.She wrote, “Proof that my baby bump is not just a really big lunch For all those asking me, can you see it now?”

4) Jasmin Bhasin Flaunts Picturesque Figure Snapped In Town

View Instagram Post 3: TV News 4 July: Aditi Bhatia's Jaw-dropping Collarbones, Hina Khan Cuts Hair As She Undergoes Chemotherapy To Manisha Rani Gifting Car To Her Father

Gorgeous actress Jasmin was snapped in the town today. The actress looked stunning in a grey midi dress. The body-hugging outfit defined her picturesque figure, making us fall for her beauty. She greeted the paparazzi with a big smile on her face.

5) Sumedh Mudgalkar’s Chilling Moments In Silhouette Hour

View Instagram Post 4: TV News 4 July: Aditi Bhatia's Jaw-dropping Collarbones, Hina Khan Cuts Hair As She Undergoes Chemotherapy To Manisha Rani Gifting Car To Her Father

Sumedh took to his Instagram handle and shared a video showcasing his chilling time. The actor stepped out in town wearing a cozy hoodie and enjoyed his time near the beach with the mesmerizing sunset and breezy air.

6) Manisha Rani Gifts A Car To Her Father

View Instagram Post 5: TV News 4 July: Aditi Bhatia's Jaw-dropping Collarbones, Hina Khan Cuts Hair As She Undergoes Chemotherapy To Manisha Rani Gifting Car To Her Father

Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani surprised her father today by gifting him a grand new Mahindra XUV 3XO, with a price tag ranging from 8 lakh to 15 lakhs. In a video shared on Instagram, the father-daughter duo celebrated the arrival of a new member.