Lataa Saberwal After Divorce Opens Up On Depression, Getting Replaced Abruptly From Show And More

Lataa Saberwal is a well-known personality in Indian television and Hindi films. She became everyone’s favorite with her character of Rajshri Maa in one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In contrast, the actress recently announced one of the toughest decisions of her life, her divorce from her husband, Sanjeev Seth, after sixteen years of togetherness. A few days after her divorce, the actress now opened up about depression, getting replaced from a show abruptly, and more.

In a Podcast with host Abhishek Vyas, the actress from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shared shocking insights from her personal life and also how she managed to recover. When asked the actress about depression, the actress highlighted that depression has always been there. It’s just that in today’s time, it feels more prevalent because it’s being discussed more, and there’s awareness everywhere.

Lataa also recalled that she herself suffered from depression, but she quickly highlighted that she managed to overcome it due to her meditation and belief in the universe.

When the host asked Lataa about the incident which led to depression in her life, the actress revealed that she was shooting for a project as a female lead, a TV show, and she was very happy, but one day, she was called to come for the shoot at 2 PM and was sent home back. Later, she called and came for the shoot, and around 5 or 6 PM in the evening, the makers shared that it was her last day of shooting, which left her shocked.

Lataa emphasized that she was depressed thinking about what she would do as she had responsibilities of her house, mother, EMI, etc, but then one of her industry friends suggested she go on a meditation. The actress reveals that for eleven days, she meditated, which helped her overcome her struggles, and to date, meditation remains the secret to her life for staying contented.