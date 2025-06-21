Lataa Saberwal Announces Separation From Husband Sanjeev Seth After Years of Marriage

Actress Lataa Saberwal, who has made her strong presence in TV and films, has informed about her separation from her husband Sanjay Seth through an emotional post on social media. Lata wrote that she is now separated from her husband and has also appealed to the people for privacy.

Lataa wrote in her post, “After a long period of silence, I declare that I ( Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr. Sanjeev Seth). I give gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life. I request everyone to please respect my and my family’s peace and not to ask any questions or call regarding this. GRATITUDE”

Lataa and Sanjeev met on the sets of the popular TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, where both played the role of husband and wife onscreen. During this time, both of them fell in love with each other and got married in the year 2009. In the year 2013, a son was born to this couple.

Lataa Saberwal is known for her simplicity and strong acting in the TV industry. She has also played supporting roles in films like ‘Vivaah’ and ‘Ishq Vishk’, but she got the most popularity from the character of Rajshree Goyal Maheshwari in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

Currently, Lataa is focusing on her career and raising her son and has requested her fans and the media to respect her privacy.

