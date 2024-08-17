Mera Balam Thanedaar Actress Shruti Choudhary Raises Voice On Crimes Against Women, Says ‘Main Iska Virodh Karti Hu’

The recent harassment and murder incident with a female doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar College has outraged the citizens, demanding justice. Fed up with the crimes against women, in the last few days, doctors, women, and men in different parts of the country are protesting while several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and many others condemned the heinous crime. Now TV serial Mera Balam Thanedaar, actress, who is 16 years old, took to her Instagram handle and raised her voice on crimes against women in the country.

Shruti took to her Instagram handle and shared a clip from her ongoing show, Mera Balam Thanedaar. The visuals show the actress taking Kali’s avatar and killing a monster who tried to misbehave with her and defame her husband, as per the current plot of the show. The actress plays the role of Bulbul opposite Shagun Pandey, who portrays the role of IAS Veer. Sharing the daring glimpse of a woman, the actress expressed her opinion on the power of women, “Stree agar maa jaisi komal hai toh maa durga jaisi Shakti Shali bhi.”

View Instagram Post 1: Mera Balam Thanedaar Actress Shruti Choudhary Raises Voice On Crimes Against Women, Says 'Main Iska Virodh Karti Hu'

The 16-year-old shared the reel on her Instagram story and penned her opinion about the shameful incident that happened in Kolkata. Shruti wrote, “Stree ka shoshan galat hai Main iska virodh karti hu… aur sharminda hu, gussa hu… jo hua uss par…mere hisab se stree shakti hai, Durga hai, Maa kaali hai.” This means, “Women exploitation is wrong. I condemn this and am very ashamed and angry about what happened. According to me, women are power, Durga and Maa Kaali.”