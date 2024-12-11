COLORS’ fan-favorite shows ‘Mangal Lakshmi’, ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’, and ‘Bigg Boss 18’ move to new slots for more entertainment starting December 16th

After captivating audiences with its gripping narratives, COLORS’ most popular shows are set to enthrall viewers at a new time! Starring *December 16th*, the much-loved family drama ‘Mangal Lakshmi’, will air at *9:00 PM* to give the audience a more drama-intense showdown for an hour, followed by the romance-packed ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ at *10:00 PM*, and the fan-favorite reality show Bigg Boss 18 taking over at *10:30 PM*. Together, these shows promise an extra dose of drama, emotion, and entertainment, keeping audiences glued to their screens every night.

With the new time shift, Mangal Lakshmi delivers high-stakes drama as Jiya (played by Rutuja Sawant) frames Kartik (played by Shubham Dipta) with false molestation charges, trapping him behind bars. As Lakshmi (played by Sanika Amit) strives to clear Kartik’s name, her doting sister Mangal (played by Deepika Singh) stands by her side every step of the way. Meanwhile, in Mera Balam Thanedaar, Bulbul (played by Shruti Choudhary) takes on the challenge of steering Vansh (Played by Sagar Parekh) back on the right path, even as Veer (Played by Shagun Pandey) uncovers shocking evidence tying Vansh to the Ajmer robberies. Adding to the excitement, Bigg Boss 18 amps up the drama as contestants navigate power struggles, unexpected alliances, and jaw-dropping secrets. With each passing day, the tension escalates as they face high-stakes challenges and confront their deepest fears, making every moment a must-watch TV. This season has been fun and exhilarating from the start, and it promises to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride of emotions and surprises that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats from December 16th.

Tune in for Mangal Lakshmi, Mera Balam Thanedaar, and Bigg Boss 18 as they move to new time slots starting from December 16th only on COLORS!