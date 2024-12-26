Bigg Boss 18: Karanveer Mehra Calls Out Kashish Kapoor’s ‘Woman’ Card, Housemates Defend Avinash

Bigg Boss 18 often witnesses contestants accusing each other of either betraying in relationships or creating fake scenes. This week, Kashish and Avinash’s differences grew to the point that Kashish called him a ‘womanizer’ as he claimed that Kashish came to him to create an angle. Bigg Boss asked Karanveer Mehra to become Avinash’s lawyer, while Kashish picked Rajat as her lawyer. Bigg Boss also showed the clip to housemates and initiated a debate to clarify things, and housemates became the jury.

In the upcoming episode, the courtroom drama begins with Kashish putting her allegations on Avinash, highlighting that she has a problem with only one line: “Yeh ayi thi mere pass angle banane”. Karanveer confronts her allegations, saying that favor can be taken in a fun way. Eisha comes in support of Avinash and shares her opinion that Kashish was flirting with Avinash, and in comparison, Kashish was flirting on a scale of ten while Avinash was on zero, which Kashish refused to accept. Rajat calls out Karan’s defense as manipulation.

Further, Vivian Dsena takes a stand for Avinash, keeping his point that Kashish called him a snack, and if this word had been used for a girl, it would have become a big scene. Also, he didn’t find Avinash initiating anything because it was Kashish. Shrutika also went against Kashish, revealing a big truth that Kashish told her that Avinash is trying to create “Pati Patni Aur Woh”. Kashish confronts Shrutika, and Karanveer claims that Kashish was making an angle and asks who brought the topic after ten days. He highlighted that Sara, who is Kashish’s friend, brought up the topic, and very conveniently, Kashish picked Avinash’s statement. He called out Kashish for playing the ‘woman’ card.

Who do you think is right between Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra?