Nandish Sandhu spills the beans about his failed marriage with Rashami Desai, says ‘I was blamed for our divorce’

Actors Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai became close friends on the sets of Uttaran. Later, their friendship turned into love. We saw them getting into wedlock in the year 2012. However, their marriage did not fructify and soon it hit the headlines. Ultimately, Nandish and Rashami got divorced in the year 2015. While both of them have moved on and gone on to add more colourful feathers to their work profile, their relationship and the manner in which it ended, has remained a sour moment in their lives. In fact, a lot was written in the media, with a huge blame for the divorce being tagged to Nandish.

In an exclusive talk on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast video, Nandish Sandhu talked about his divorce and how things went sour for him in his marriage with Rashami Desai.

Said Nandish in the video, “I was mentally affected with all that was being said. Everybody was pointing fingers at me. All felt that I was the culprit. There were things being said in the media about me. Suddenly I was feeling cornered. That one year was a very difficult phase for me.”

Nandish was the centre of all talks related to their separation, with him being blamed for the divorce. With his name making headlines, Siddharth asked Nandish whether Rashami made any effort to clarify things that were said against him. “As far as I know, Rashami did not clarify things in the media,” came Nandish’s shocking reply.

To the big question of whether Nandish and Rashami are friends now, Nandish openly replied, “We are not friends.”

Nandish who was part of TV shows Phir Subah Hogi, Beintehaa, Uttaran etc, has gone on to do OTT projects and big screen projects that include Grahan, Jubilee, Super 30, Undekhi etc.