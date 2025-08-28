Neelam Giri on Bigg Boss 19: From Bhojpuri Stardom to National Spotlight

The shining face of the Bhojpuri film and music industry, Neelam Giri, will now step into the house of Bigg Boss 19. Neelam, who has won millions of hearts with her desi style and expressive screen presence, believes that Bigg Boss will be a new chapter in her career.

Neelam says that she started her journey with acting and now has come to politics. She believes entering the Boss will “change her luck,” and she will get a lot of work after this show. She considers the Bhojpuri industry to be “limited, ” where there are only films and songs. But she wants to expand her career through the Hindi industry, modeling, music videos, and South films.

Neelam says, “I have watched Bigg Boss from the beginning. It is my favourite show. I always wanted to be a part of this show, meet Salman Khan, and win this game.”

Neelam says she can connect with any good and sensible person about making friends. She does not like fakes and lies. Her strength is her mental strength, and her weakness is that she cannot tolerate lies.

Neelam believes her Desi dialect and simplicity will bring her closer to the audience. She says, “I am a very normal person; there is no pomp and show in me. That is why people will like me.”

Neelam aims to win Bigg Boss and give her career a new height with this show. “Everyone benefits from Bigg Boss; no one loses. I want people to support me and see me become a winner.”

Neelam Giri, who became popular with superhit Bhojpuri songs like Lal Ghaghra, Jija Sali, and Godaan, is ready to win the audience’s hearts with her real personality in Bigg Boss 19.