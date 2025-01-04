Nikki Tamboli sizzles in a red bikini on her vacay diaries with rumored beau Arbaaz Patel

Actor and reality TV personality Nikki Tamboli recently gave fans a glimpse of her Dubai vacation through a series of Instagram posts. The images and clips provided a peek into her time in the city, which included moments with her rumored partner, Arbaaz Patel.

The post featured a mix of personal and candid shots. Tamboli was seen enjoying herself in a red bikini, smiling for the camera in some images. Other photos showed her indulging in food, including one where she posed with a pizza. However, what caught the most attention were the pictures with Arbaaz. The duo shared a couple of selfies and a moment where they showed their coconut drinks, adding to the speculation about their relationship.

Tamboli’s caption for the post, “Living life at a higher altitude,” hinted at the relaxed and carefree mood of her vacation. Fans and followers quickly flooded the comments section with reactions, appreciating the glimpses of her holiday and the moments shared with Arbaaz.

Nikki Tamboli, who gained fame with her appearances on reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, continues to engage her audience with glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. While she has not commented on the status of her relationship with Arbaaz Patel, the images from their Dubai trip have added to the ongoing buzz around the duo.

Tamboli’s post serves as another reminder of how she stays connected with her fans, offering them insights into her life and travels.