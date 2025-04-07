Nikki Tamboli & Tejasswi Prakash Lock Horns In Fiery Clash As MasterChef Finale Week Begins

The heat isn’t just in the kitchen—it’s between the contestants, too! Finally, the finale of Celebrity MasterChef is just a few days away. With the high-stakes finale week, tension has reached its boiling point, with contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Nikki Tamboli getting into a fiery clash, challenging each other for the cooking competition.

For those, what really went wrong? Let us reveal that stand-up comedian, actor, and rapper Munawar Faruqui arrived at Celebrity MasterChef as a guest. However, things got messed up when Munawar read a letter from Nikki Tamboli’s fans, who appreciated her for her skills. They also mentioned surprising them with her talent, but they asked Nikki to be careful with Tejasswi Prakash as she is a Naagin and might ‘Pata Kat De’ in the finale. Also, Munawar said Tejasswi’s PR is very strong.

View Instagram Post 1: Nikki Tamboli & Tejasswi Prakash Lock Horns In Fiery Clash As MasterChef Finale Week Begins

Giving a befitting reply, Tejasswi fearlessly claims that she can defeat Nikki, not because her PR is strong but because her cooking skills are that good. Nikki looks disappointed but thanks her fans for letting her know, and she promises to win advantages to defeat someone, indirectly pointing at Tejasswi. Nikki and Tejasswi exchange cold looks, hinting at the cold war in the kitchen game.

Undoubtedly, Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi, along with Gaurav Khanna, Rajiv Adatia, and Mr. Faiz, have made it to the finale with their skills. It will be interesting to see who lifts the crown of MasterChef.