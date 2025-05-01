Sheer Sarees Are Stealing the Show: Munmun Dutta, Nikki Tamboli, & Mouni Roy Nailed the Look

Whether on red carpets or at festive events, celebrities show us how to rock sheer sarees with unique twists. Here are three stunning looks that stood out.

Munmun Dutta’s Royal Blue Charm

Munmun Dutta turned heads in a gorgeous blue sheer saree. The delicate drape perfectly highlighted her effortless beauty. She left her hair open, adding a soft and natural vibe. A touch of traditional charm came with a pink bindi, which matched beautifully with her rosy cheeks and pink lips. Completing her look was a striking pair of blue and golden jhumkas that added the perfect glam pop.

Nikki Tamboli’s Floral Dream

Nikki Tamboli chose a soft, romantic style with her cream-coloured pastel sheer saree. The floral strapless blouse with flowery patches looked a fresh, breezy vibe. She tied her hair in a low ponytail with a few loose flicks framing her face for a playful touch. Her pink diamond neckpiece and matching earrings brought in a hint of sparkle. Nikki kept her makeup minimal and glowing, with golden tones and glossy pink lips that added just the right amount of shine.

Mouni Roy’s Bold Elegance

Mouni Roy took a more dramatic approach with her all-white sheer saree, detailed with floral patches on the pallu. drawing attention to her statement diamond necklace and circular earrings. The bold eye makeup—dark liner, heavy kajal, and maroon-brown smoky eyes—truly elevated her look, paired with deep brown lips. Mouni’s look was a stunning blend of bold and classic.

Style TakeawaySheer sarees continue to be a favorite for their grace and versatility. Whether you’re drawn to Munmun Dutta’s playful pop of color, Nikki Tamboli’s floral fantasy, or Mouni Roy’s bold elegance, there’s inspiration for everyone. The key lies in thoughtful styling—from your hairstyle to accessories and makeup—to bring the whole look together. So, if you’re planning to wear a saree soon, consider going sheer and letting your style shine through.