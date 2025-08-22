Pandya Store Fame Akshay Kharodia’s Hand-Holding Wedding Photo Goes Viral – Is He Married Again?

Actor Akshay Kharodia, known for his appearance in the show Pandya Store, has become the talk of the town with his latest dump on his Instagram story. The TV star posted a picture of himself holding hands with a bride in the wedding photo that has now sparked buzz on the internet with netizens speculating if he is married again.

The holding-hand wedding photo is going viral now. Though the photo does not show the face of the couple, it clearly makes sense that Akshay is holding hands with someone close to him, as he also penned a small heartfelt note: “Because sometimes life feels like a fairy tale.” This has sparked buzz on the internet with fans wondering if the actor is married for the second time and who is his leading lady in his life.

Akshay Kharodia hasn’t responded to the viral speculations, and the confirmation about his second marriage is yet to be made. But the viral photo has got everyone talking.

Akshay was earlier married to Divya Punetha. On November 30, 2024, the actor announced his divorce from his first wife, with whom he also has a daughter named Ruhi. The ex-couple got married in 2021, and after three years of their marriage, they parted ways, but the duo have agreed on co-parenting their daughter.