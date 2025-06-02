Pankaj Tripathi and Wife Hold Paritosh Tripathi’s Baby Girl; Heartwarming Family Moment

Famous TV and film actors Paritosh Tripathi and his wife Meenakshi Chand welcomed a little angel on 23 May 2025. This beautiful news was shared by Paritosh on his Instagram account with an emotional post, in which he expressed the joy and feelings of becoming a father.

Now, a glimpse of this little happiness was once again seen on social media, when a cute picture of Paritosh’s brother Pankaj Tripathi and his wife surfaced today, in which both are seen carrying Paritosh’s newborn daughter in their arms. The caption with this picture reads “Unconditional Love”, which describes this beautiful relationship and innocence very well.

Paritosh and Pankaj Tripathi share a deep bond, and Pankaj Tripathi is seen playing the role of a guide and blesser in the life of this little angel.

Paritosh Tripathi, also known as ‘TRP Mama’, married Meenakshi Chand in December 2022. The couple has always received a lot of love from the industry and fans. Now on the arrival of their daughter, they are getting a lot of wishes from celebrities and fans.

Seeing this emotional moment, people on social media are showering a lot of love and blessing the little angel.

We too, on behalf of IWMBuzz, send Paritosh and his family lots of best wishes and love for the little princess.