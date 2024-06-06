Hamare Baarah faces yet another trouble, the stay imposed by the High Court just two days before its release!

‘Hamare Baarah’ film has sparked widespread discussions; the narrative of over-population rarely explored in Indian cinema has left audiences astonished. Set in Uttar Pradesh, ‘Hamare Baarah’ delves into the pressing issue of population rise, shedding light on its multifaceted implications.

Since its announcement, ‘Hamare Baarah’, starring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, has captured public’s attention for its bold narrative and thought-provoking themes. Recently, Annu Kapoor, Director and Producers met with Maharashtra CM Shri Eknath Shinde ji and thanked the CM for safety and police protection provided. They also expressed gratitude for the assurance of safety during the release week.

But now, Producer Birender Bhagat and Ravi S Gupta have raised serious concerns regarding the recent development to impose a stay on their film despite receiving a censor certificate.

“Our film has received a certificate from the censor board. It is set to release on its scheduled date this Friday. We have invested crores of our hard earned money in making of the film, risked our entire life’s savings, and made this film with great difficulty. We are shocked & disappointed since a stay has been imposed on our film without even watching it.”

“This is a serious matter. The film was scheduled for a worldwide release on June 7. All our distributor agreements had been signed and all payments have been made to the distributors. Screenings were complete and everything was finalised. Now, we will have to halt the release everywhere, with our entire life savings at stake. Without hearing our side or watching the film, it has been stopped just days before its June 7 release,” he lamented.

Specific religious community activists have filed a petition at Mumbai High court against the release of the film.

Jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal & Sheo Balak Singh and Directed by Kamal Chandra, ‘Hamare Baarah’ boasts a screenplay penned by Rajan Agarwal.