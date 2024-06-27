Hamare Baarah Crosses 10 Crore Milestone Worldwide!

Hamare Baarah, directed by Kamal Chandra, has drawn praise and criticism for its gripping narrative and intriguing subject matter. The movie delves into a meaningful social topic that strikes a chord with audiences. ‘Hamare Baarah’ has generated a lot of curiosity since its premiere and has grown significantly at the box office.

The film has now accumulated Rs 11.03 crore globally, marking a significant milestone for a production of its scale. Its financial success reflects a consistent increase in viewership, driven by positive word-of-mouth and genuine curiosity among audiences eager to experience its narrative on the big screen.

Starting with an opening collection of Rs 1.40 crore on Friday, the film saw a notable increase to Rs 2.60 crore on Saturday, reaching a peak of Rs 3.09 crore on Sunday. This momentum continued with earnings of Rs 1.36 crore on Monday and Rs 1.04 crore on Tuesday. With a Wednesday collection of Rs 1.54 crore, the film has now crossed the 11.03 crore mark, demonstrating sustained interest and support from moviegoers.

The film Hamare Baarah is jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh. Triloki Nath Prasad is a Co-producer, and Kamal Chandra directed the film. Rajan Agarwal penned the story, and Ajendra Ajay is the creative director.

Trade pundits are saying this after seeing the box office collection of this film, which is adorned with strong performances from actors like Annu Kapoor, Parth Samthaan, Manoj Joshi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Abhimanyu Singh, Paritosh Tripathi, Aditi Bhatpehari, Ankita Dwivedi, Aditi Dhiman, and Shagun Mishra. It is believed that the film will gain more momentum and gradually do more wonders in terms of business in the coming days.