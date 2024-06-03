Amidst Receiving Bomb Threats, Annu Kapoor and the Filmmakers of ‘Hamare Baarah’ Express Heartfelt Gratitude To Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the Support

‘Hamare Baarah’ film has sparked widespread discussions, the teaser’s poignant portrayal of a narrative rarely explored in Indian cinema has left audiences astonished. Set in Uttar Pradesh, ‘Hamare Baarah’ delves into the pressing issue of population rise, shedding light on its multifaceted implications.

Since its announcement, ‘Hamare Baarah’, starring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, has captured public attention for its bold narrative and thought-provoking themes. Today, Annu Kapoor, Filmmakers and Producers of the film Hamare Baarah met with Maharashtra CM Shri Eknath Shinde ji. The film team thanked the CM for support and police protection provided. Also thanked for the assurance to support during the release week.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Annu Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Parth Samthaan, Paritosh Tripathi, Aditi Bhatpahri, and Ishlin Prasad, the teaser promises a compelling cinematic experience. Its raw narration and impactful execution offer a glimpse into a story that challenges societal norms and addresses crucial realities.

With a premiere at the esteemed 77th Cannes Film Festival on the horizon, ‘Hamare Baarah’ is poised to make waves both nationally and internationally. The film’s groundbreaking approach to a sensitive subject underscores its significance in contemporary cinema.

Jointly produced by Ravi S Gupta, Birender Bhagat, and Sanjay Nagpal, with Trilok Nath Prasad as Co-producer and Kamal Chandra as director, ‘Hamare Baarah’ boasts a screenplay penned by Rajan Agarwal.

Viacom 18 Studios will handle the film’s distribution in India, while Rising Star Entertainment UK takes charge of its global release. As the filmmakers prepare to engage in a dialogue with the Chief Minister, ‘Hamare Baarah’ emerges as not just a cinematic endeavor but a catalyst for social discourse and change.