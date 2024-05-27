Annu Kapoor’s Plea Amidst Controversy Surrounding ‘Hamare Baarah’, says, “We need Protection…”

In a recent development, Annu Kapoor, one of the renowned actors of Indian cinema and a key figure in the film, has taken a stand amidst the controversy surrounding “Hamare Baarah.” Kapoor’s plea comes amidst ongoing threats directed towards the cast and crew of the film.

In an unprecedented move, Kapoor has sought police assistance to safeguard the interests of the team behind “Hamare Baarah.” The actor’s initiative underscores the seriousness of the situation and highlights the importance of ensuring a safe working environment for artists and filmmakers.

Kapoor’s plea carries significant weight, given his stature in the industry and his unwavering commitment to quality cinema. His call for audiences to watch the film before passing judgment is a poignant reminder of the power of storytelling and the need to approach sensitive subjects with empathy and understanding.

“Hamare Baarah,” set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, tackles the pressing issue of population rise in India while delving into the struggles faced by women. With Kapoor’s impassioned plea, the film’s message resonates even more strongly, urging viewers to engage with its narrative in its entirety before forming opinions.

Jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sheo Balak Singh and Sanjay Nagpal, with Trilok Nath Prasad as Co-producer and Kamal Chandra at the helm of direction, “Hamare Baarah” promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. The story, penned by Rajan Agarwal, addresses pertinent societal issues with depth and authenticity.

The film will be released by Viacom 18 Studios in India while Rising Star Entertainment UK is at the helm for the global release.