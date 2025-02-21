Rajan Shahi Reveals Samridhii Shukla Thanking Him For Replacing Shehzada Dhami & Pratiksha Honmukhe

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is television’s most successful show, ruling over hearts for the last 15 years, and continues to maintain its charm. However, with years of success, the show has time and again been in controversies, and recent was, producer Rajan Shahi firing actors overnight. He recently fired Alisha Parveen from Anupama in December 2024, which created a buzz, but the topic has dropped. But, earlier, he fired Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shahzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, which, to date, makes buzz, sparking a debate about who was at fault in real. However, in a recent interview, producer Rajan Shahi made a shocking revelation about the current lead, Samridhii Shukla.

In an interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Rajan Shahi addressed the debate about replacing actors overnight. Though he didn’t mention Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s names, the context clearly hints. Explaining his decision, the producer said, “Fans don’t want to know the producer’s perspective. Yes, this was needed, and who thanked me the most, the artists.” He highlighted that, “When I made this decision, all the senior artists came to me and thanked me.”

Further, Rajan emphasized Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla thanking him for replacing and said, “Another artist in the show, I’m protecting her identity, she got into complex and started crying, and she said thank you when I did this, they ruined her moral. And now see that girl. She is my lead, Samridhii; look at her.”

Samridhii Shukla is currently playing the lead alongside Rohit Purohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Production.