Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover is one of the most popular and inspiring personalities that we have in the country. As far as entrepreneurship skills are concerned, there’s certainly a lot to learn from his end. He’s certainly been the pillar of Shark Tank India for a long time and well, he’s enjoyed all the attention coming his way.

Right now however, we hear a really sad update coming in from his end. The Shark Tank India star took to social media to inform all his fans and followers about his father’s tragic demise. He shared a photo of his late father along with a heartfelt note. His father Ashok Grover was 70 when he breathed his last. Ashveer wrote on his social media,

“Bye Papa. Love you ! Take Care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji and Naniji in heaven. Ashok Grover (S/o Nand Lal Grover). 04.08.1953 – 28.03.2023…

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.