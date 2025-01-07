‘Shark Tank India S4’ Review: Dreary Dramatic Deals

Rating- **1/2 (2.5/5)

Shark Tank India

Streaming on SonyLIV

The fact that Shark Tank India has now entered its fourth season feels almost surreal. Emerging in the wake of the pandemic, the Indian adaptation of the globally popular business reality show has carved out its own identity, blending entrepreneurship, entertainment, and mentorship. As Season 4 kicks off, it’s evident that the show and its ensemble of investors—fondly dubbed “sharks”—have matured, not just as individuals but also as a cohesive unit of mentors who drive inspiration and debate alike.

The inaugural episode of Season 4 embraces the spirit of familiarity with a lineup of original sharks—Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Aman Gupta. Their collective camaraderie, forged over seasons of collaboration and occasional contention, shines brightly. While arguments and differences of opinion are inevitable in a setting that demands tough decisions, the understanding and mutual respect among these seasoned investors have noticeably deepened. This dynamic is one of the key reasons Shark Tank India remains engaging—balancing heated debates with moments of genuine mentorship and support.

One of the standout changes this season is Sahiba Bali, an actor and content creator, ‘s involvement in a hosting role. Unlike previous seasons, when the host had minimal involvement, Bali brings a refreshing dimension to the proceedings. Her interactions with contestants are seamlessly blended with sponsor-driven segments, a move that could easily have felt intrusive but is handled with finesse. This approach not only adds value to the narrative but also enhances the show’s commercial appeal without alienating the audience.

As always, the heart of Shark Tank India lies in its contestants—the entrepreneurs who step onto the stage with innovative ideas and ambitions. The first episode featured an impressive array of startups, each presenting a unique perspective on their industry. FAE Beauty’s pitch set the tone, checking all the right boxes for the sharks and culminating in a joint deal between Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar. Their negotiation with the founder was a masterclass in balancing investment strategy with empathy for the entrepreneur’s vision.

Chef Gauri Verma, representing her startup Confect, also walked away with a deal from Namita Thapar, but not without controversy. Her fiery exchange with Anupam Mittal—and subtle tensions with others—offered a dose of drama that has become an unintended yet compelling byproduct of the show. Verma’s post-pitch outburst during her interview added more spice, providing a stark reminder of the emotional stakes involved in high-pressure negotiations.

Not all stories ended on a high note, though. The founders of Indulge Concierge left without securing a deal, expressing their belief that the sharks might regret their decision when the startup succeeds. While their pitch didn’t resonate with the panel, their parting remarks added a touch of defiance to the episode’s narrative.

What makes Shark Tank India Season 4’s premiere particularly effective is its decision to stay true to its roots. The show refrains from overwhelming viewers with unnecessary innovations or gimmicks, instead focusing on what works—compelling pitches, insightful critiques, and meaningful mentorship. The preview of upcoming episodes teases the inclusion of additional sharks and a mix of intriguing products, promising a season that blends consistency with novelty.

In its fourth year, Shark Tank India continues to strike a balance between entertaining and informative, but it lacks the fizz.