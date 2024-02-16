RIP:Udaan fame Kavita Chaudhary passes away at the age of 54

Actress Kavita Chaudhary, popularly known as IPS officer Kalyani Singh in the yester-year successful TV show Udaan, is no more. Kavita who was aged 54, passed away on February 15th, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. She is reported to have breathed her last at the Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar.

Kavita in addition to her iconic cop avatar in the TV show, is also known to the common man as the lady behind the iconic Surf ads, named Lalitaji.

A report on indiatoday, talked about Kavita Chaudhary’s close friend, Suchitra Verma condoling her passing away. The report also talked about Kavita’s battle with cancer over the past few years. We take reference from that story for our article here.

The close friend also paid the late actor a heartfelt tribute on Instagram and wrote, “My heart feels heavy as I share this news with you all. Last night, we lost a beacon of strength, inspiration, and grace – Kaveta Chaudhary. For those who grew up in the 70s and 80s, she was the face of the Udan series on DD and the iconic ‘Surf’ commercial, but to me, she was much more than that (sic).”

Kavita was a natural performer, bringing to light the best of emotions and perfection in her portrayal.

The last rites of Kavita took place today morning (16 February), as per reports.

Kavita who was from the National School of Drama, was close to many in the industry. Her friends from NSD, Amit Behl and Anang Desai have talked to the media about the passing away of a great soul. This is as per our reference to the story in timesofindia.

RIP, Kavita Chaudhary!