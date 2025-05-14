Rupali Ganguly Dismisses Dog Bite Rumours In Live Video

Recently, a shocking news came out about Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role in the TV show Anupama, in which it was claimed that during the shooting, she was bitten by a dog on the set and she is in a lot of pain. This news went viral based on a report by India Forums, which caused a wave of concern among the fans.

But now the truth of this news has been revealed by Rupali Ganguly herself. The actress came live on social media and said that no such accident has happened to her and she is completely safe and healthy. She clearly said that the media must check the truth of any news before publishing it.

View Instagram Post 1: Rupali Ganguly Dismisses Dog Bite Rumours In Live Video

Rupali said, ‘I am fine. Please do not pay attention to such false news. The media must spread the news responsibly, as this causes unnecessary tension to the fans.’

Let us tell you that earlier reports also claimed that Rupali loves dogs on the set very much, she has built a shelter for them and has also named many dogs. In such a situation, the news of her being injured surprised everyone.

However, now after the statement of the actress, it has become clear that this news of India Forums was fake and Rupali is completely fine.

Fans are now breathing a sigh of relief and are supporting the actress on social media and appealing to the media to be more responsible.