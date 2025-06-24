Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Gets Emotional As Viraj Ghelani’s Nani Passes Away

Content Creator and actor Viraj Ghelani’s grandmother has passed away. She was a big fan of television star Rupali Ganguly, and she loved her stint as Anupama in the Star Plus show Anupamaa. The actress shared this heartbreaking news on her social media, accompanied by an emotional note for Nani.

Viraj’s grandmother often featured in his videos, and she also made a connection with the viewers through her witty and sarcastic replies. However, she was unwell for quite some time due to age-related issues and was also admitted to hospital. A few days ago, actress Rupali took time off to visit her special fan in the hospital and expressed her gratitude with wishes for a speedy recovery. Viraj shared that Rupali was in constant touch with him and checking on Nani’s health status. The actress’s this gesture won hearts online.

However, after fighting for days, Viraj’s grandmother passed away. As Rupali discovered this heartbreaking news, she shared her photos with Viraj’s Nani on her Instagram story, accompanied by an emotional note, paying tribute with the words, “Naani, you will be missed.”

Indeed, Viraj’s grandmother will be missed by all his fans and followers, as her appearance in Viraj’s videos made it more interesting and funny. Viraj Ghelani used to live with his Nani in his apartment.

Viraj’s Nani was a die-hard fan of Rupali Ganguly. Earlier, Viraj shared a video of his Nani crying while watching Anupamaa that caught widespread attention and also hints at the level of craze the show Anupamaa carries.

We send condolences to the grieving family.