Tragic Blaze Hits Anupamaa Set, Makers Respond With Official Statement On Safety

This is to inform everyone about an unfortunate incident that took place early this morning on the sets of Anupamaa. A fire broke out, but by God’s grace, there were no casualties.

There was no shoot on Sunday, and today’s call time was scheduled later in the day. At the time of the incident, no unit members were present on set—only the security personnel and set staff were there, who were all safe. No animals were harmed, and proper care was taken for their safety.

The fire department and all concerned authorities are currently investigating the reason, especially since there was no shooting on the set and the main power lights were turned off. The exact cause of the fire is still being determined.

It has also come to our notice that some gossip mongers are attempting to spread false news and misleading information. We sincerely request everyone not to believe in any rumours or unverified stories that may be circulating. Please wait for official and confirmed updates from our side.

In this challenging time, Teams of Shahi Productions, Directors Kut Production, and the entire cast and crew of Anupamaa stand together in unity.

We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the senior associations, industry peers, and well-wishers who have reached out to show their support and concern. Your faith and encouragement mean a lot to us.

We are also deeply thankful to Star Plus for standing by us, and most importantly, to the Almighty for keeping everyone safe.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

— Shahi Production