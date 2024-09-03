Television | TV News

Rupali Ganguly the talented actress who plays the lead in Anupamaa is injured. This news comes amid the growing developments that started on the show Anupamaa with Sudhanshu Pandey's exit.

Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anupamaa in the Star Plus and Rajan Shahi show Anupamaa, is in pain right now!! Actress Rupali posted a picture of an injury on her thumb and index toe being taped after an injury. Though the reason for injury has not been shared by the actress, it is very much visible by looking at the picture that she has a swollen foot with injuries on her thumb and index toes. The two toes are taped together in the picture.

Soon, fans sent out worrying comments on social media as reply to her post and picture. They seem worried as this is not the first time that she has had an injury on her foot. The troubled aspect is that the show Anupamaa has been in the limelight ever since co-actor Sudhanshu Pandey announced his exit from the show. Terming it as his planned exit as he had to close one chapter and open a new one, Sudhanshu’s exit has been received in a shocking manner by fans all over. There have been rumours with Rupali Ganguly being linked to the actor’s exit. The fact that Rupali has kept herself away from reacting to Sudhanshu’s exit has made it more curious to the fans. She instead chose to put a cryptic post a few days back that read, “If someone is nasty to you, first try love. If that does not work, compassion. If that does not work, distance.”

We wish Rupali Ganguly a speedy recovery!! We will keep you updated on more details on the injury as and when we get some updates on the same.