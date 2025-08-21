Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Fame Gia Manek Marries Actor Varunn Jain, Drops Adorable Wedding Pics

Gia Manek is currently on the seventh cloud as she tied the knot with her co-star, actor Varunn Jain, in an intimate ceremony. Gia and Varunn, in a joint post, shared photos as husband and wife. The duo looked adorable in simple yet elegant attire, setting low-key wedding goals. Gia exuded traditional elegance in a mustard yellow silk saree and adorned herself with golden accessories and a gajra bun, while Varunn looked charming in a golden yellow plain kurta pyjama.

Varunn wrapped Gia under his shoulders, posing for their first picture as husband and wife. The big smile and simplicity speak out loud their love and purity. Sharing these photos, Gia and Varunn penned a note, beginning their new journey as life partners:

“With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union hand in hand, heart to heart.

We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife.

So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special.

Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs Gia & Varunn. #bhutashuddhiwedding #isha #gratitude.”

Actress Gia became a household name as OG Gopi Bahu from the popular TV series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, while her husband Varunn is also a well-known actor in the town, known for his key characters in hit shows.

Gia Manek has worked on shows like Jeannie Aur Juju, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, and others. While Varunn has appeared in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Jamai 2.0, Mere Angne Mein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and others.

Talking about Gia and Varunn’s work together, the now husband and wife briefly worked together in a show named Mera Saath Rahe.