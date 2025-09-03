Saurabh Tewari’s Next For Colors TV Sparks Buzz – Is Krishna Chali London 2 On The Cards?

Saurabh Tewari has got fans debating as he shared that he is coming up with something new very soon. His post built anticipation among fans who quickly spammed the comments section, sharing their opinions and what they want to see next. However, amidst the confusion and prediction, Saurabh shared a hilarious reel the next day on his social media with the hashtag ‘Krishna Chali London’, sparking buzz that the producer is planning a comeback of Krishna Chali London.

Saurabh recently posted a photo of a cup with ‘Colors’ written on it, and the text says ‘coming soon’. With this, the producer also tagged Colors TV’s official Instagram page and the others, announcing the arrival of his new project. Though he didn’t mention any details, fans quickly expressed their opinions, with many wanting his iconic hit show Madhubala starring Vivian Dsena and Drishti Dhami to return with season 2. At the same time, Bigg Boss 18 fans requested Saurabh to cast Chahat Pandey and Vivian Dsena in Madhubala 2.

Not just this many fans asked the producer to make season 2 of Ranrasiya, which originally starred Sanaya Irani and Ashish Sharma. And the demands didn’t end up there, as many wished to see StarPlus show Jaadu Teri Nazar’s Khushi Dubey and Zyan Ibad Khan together in the producer’s next.

However, Saurabh’s latest post, where he mentioned #krishnachalilondon, sparked curiosity about whether the producer is coming up with the second season of the show. But the doubt arises if the mention of Krishna Chali London hints at the comeback of the show because Krishna Chali London, starring Megha Chakraborty, used to air on StarPlus, while Saurabh is set for a new show on Colors TV, so it’s all a mystery.

And the answers to all the questions and speculations are only with the producer Saurabh Tewari, and we can only wait for him to reveal what’s brewing.