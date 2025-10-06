Serial Twists Of Last Week (29 September-5 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, providing our readers with updates on newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and engaging and interesting snippets from their favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points of the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Anupamaa and her gang on the road for their trip. They played Antakshari in the bus and enjoyed it a lot. Parag and Moti Baa argued against letting Bapuji and Ansh inside the house. Anupamaa protected Raahi from harassment and taught her a life lesson. Ansh requested that he could help Parag in his business. Bapuji felt unwell. Anupamaa was haunted by Samar’s memories and confided in Devika about it. Raahi spotted strangers stalking them. Anupamaa felt Samar’s presence more and felt puzzled. Anupamaa worried over Samar’s reason for return. Anupamaa and the ladies celebrated Navaratri in their Nauvvari style.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Armaan and Abhira joining hands in exposing Sundar. Abhira brought Sundar back to the resort while Dadisa donned the avatar of a scary ghost to scare Sundar and forced Sundar to confess. However, he destroyed the recording when he discovered Dadisa’s ploy. However, Abhira was successful in exposing Sundar. Gitanjali accused Abhira of coming in the way of her marriage. Abhira defended herself. Gitanjali forced Abhira to advise Armaan to move on with Gitanjali. Armaan and Abhira had a close moment, but Abhira rejected him. Armaan got drunk and, without being aware, he spent the night with Gitanjali, assuming her to be Abhira. The next morning, he was shocked by his act. Armaan regretted the action, which made Gitanjali angry. She decided to kill Abhira and Maira and took them in the car to the cliff top. Armaan rushed to the spot to save Abhira and Maira and found them in danger.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw major drama over the last week with Reet stamping her power in the Suryavanshi house over Sharda and Raghav. Sharda worried over her dominance and worked out a plan with Viren to stop Reet’s power game in the house. However, Reet’s ploys worked well, wherein Reet stopped Raghav from spending and terminated his credit card usage. She also organised a Dandiya Night in the Surayavanshi house and invited guests. However, Raghav removed the electricity plug which put the house into darkness. The family struggled in darkness amid mosquitoes. Reet’s Dandiya Night started amid lamps, giving them the needed light. Reet and Raghav recollected their happy times. Sharda Bua brought a dandiya stick with explosives into the event and tried to kill Reet. Unnati tried to trap Dhruv during the event, and Sharda Bua fought with Reet. However, Kirti saved Dhruv from humiliation. Reet scolded Raghav for his insensible thinking and justifications. Reet, however, exposed the dandiya stick plan of Sharda bua. Raghav wanted Buaji to accept Reet’s challenge and dance with the same stick. Reet showed Raghav the proof of explosives being placed inside the stick. Reet questioned Raghav’s judgement.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, has seen major drama over the last week, with Bhide deciding to paint Sonu’s room and give it an uplift. However, chaos ensued as Bhide not only messed up the room, but also could not paint decently. Later, Bhide decided to bring in a painter to paint Sonu’s room. A painter arrived to do the needful. But he slept cosily when he had to paint the room, leaving Madhvi angry. Sonu was getting restless as her friend was expected to stay with them. She decided to cancel her coming. Tapu Sena butted in and decided to help paint Sonu’s room. Finally, the room was given a new look with Asian Paints being put. Bhide was satisfied with the end result, and decided to get his whole house painted. The Bhide family enjoyed a mode of relaxation as their house got painted.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen major drama over the last week, with Bua Dadi directing Mangal to stay away from Adit and his family. Bua Dadi also threatened Kusum to keep Adit away from Mangal. During her Mehendi function, Mangal recollected her first Mehendi with Adit. Bua Dadi gifted Mangal their Khandani necklace and asked her to keep it safe. However, she mocked Mangal’s look when wearing it. Kapil protected Mangal. Bua Dadi spiked Adit’s drink, which made Adit lose his senses. Kapil sang for Mangal during the event, which made the ambience warm. Adit made a scene at the event after getting drunk. This was in bad taste, which created a bad image of Adit’s family. Bua Dadi hid Mangal’s necklace inside Kusum’s bag and wanted to humiliate both Adit and Kusum.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw major drama over the last week with Rishi expressing his love and concern for Jhanak. Arshi and Aniruddha wanted to take Jhanak to their home, but Jhanak refused to come. Rishi’s intervention in it made Aditi go back to her parents’ house. Aditi and Rishi continued to fight over Jhanak. Aditi’s friends planned a game, in which Rishi made the mistake of wrongly identifying Jhanak’s hand for Aditi’s. Jhanak scored well in her exams and was happy about her achievement.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.