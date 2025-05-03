Sonyaa Ayodhya and Harsh Samorre Officially Part Ways After Five Years of Marriage

After months of quiet speculation, it has been confirmed that the couple’s divorce proceedings were finalized in April 2025.

Though neither Sonyaa Ayodhya nor Harsh Samorre has made any public announcements, signs of a rift became evident earlier this year. Fans noted that Sonyaa Ayodhya and Harsh Samorre unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all shared photos, hinting at trouble in their relationship. Subtle yet emotionally charged captions posted by Sonyaa Ayodhya also hinted at personal struggles. One such post read, “Someone asked me, ‘Aren’t you going to tell your side of the story?’ I replied, God knows, and that’s enough.”

Sonyaa Ayodhya and Harsh Samorre married on December 12, 2019, in a grand ceremony in Jaipur. At the time, Sonyaa Ayodhya revealed that the celebration was more a dream fulfilled for her family than for herself. However, cracks in the relationship began surfacing as early as October 2024, when reports of emotional distance between the two began circulating.

The couple has remained silent on the matter, but their absence from public appearances and social media behavior spoke volumes. Now that the legal process is complete, Sonyaa Ayodhya appears to be moving forward—quietly and with strength—embracing a new chapter in her life.

