‘Thumak Thumak’ Trend Face-Off: Shivangi Joshi – Jannat Zubair Or Isha Malviya – Ayesha Khan – Who Did It Better?

The recently released song ‘Thumak Thumak Janiye Mahiye De Naal’ by Neha Bhasin, has turned into a glamorous face-off as two of television’s most loved duos—Shivangi Joshi & Jannat Zubair and Isha Malviya & Ayesha Khan showcased their dance skills drawing comparison who did it better?

Shivangi and Jannat are one of the most loved besties in the town. Twining in red traditional attire, Shivangi and Jannat’s appearance caught our attention with their vibrant looks. However, as the video starts, Shivangi and Jannat showcased their effortless charm with impromptu dance steps accompanied by their cute facial expressions, adding an extra dose of charm. Their playful expressions, synchronized steps, and vibrant outfits made their version of ‘Thumak Thumak’ feel refreshing and graceful. At the same time, their pretty smiles always win hearts.

Watch here-

On the other hand, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan made it more like flaunting their glamorous looks and acting up in the song. They started with their confident moves, fiery chemistry, and dramatic expressions. Also, here Isha wore a red saree while Ayesha opted for a brown anarkali suit. The highlight of Isha and Ayesha’s version was their thumak that hit different. With their version, the duo screamed sass and sophistication, winning hearts.

Comparing Shivangi & Jannat and Isha & Ayesha, it is difficult to declare that one duo did it better because both the squads hit the trend on point. So which duo dance did you like more?