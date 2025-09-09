Top 5 TV Divas’ Hidden Talent: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Smriti Irani, Mahua’s Chaahat Pandey, To Udaariyaan’s Isha Malviya

Television divas always create buzz with their impactful appearances on-screen, winning hearts with their acting skills, but these divas also possess hidden talents that not many of us know. Check out the top five TV divas’ hidden talent, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Smriti Irani, Mahua’s Chaahat Pandey, and Udaariyaan’s Isha Malviya.

1) Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s Smriti Irani

The iconic and veteran actress Smriti Irani is not just a talented actress and politician, but also has talents that very few know. The actress has a hidden talent for painting and writing that she occasionally showcases but often goes unnoticed. All these qualities make her a powerhouse of talents.

2) Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Bahena Hai’s Krystal D’Souza

Krystal is a forever favorite star of the audience who has won hearts with her impactful roles on-screen and vibrant personality on social media. Apart from this, the actress has a hidden talent for scuba diving. She is a certified scuba diver and finds this a way to relax.

3) Mahua’s Chaahat Pandey

Chaahat has appeared in several shows, but Mahua got her major fame. Later, she appeared in Bigg Boss 18 and won hearts. But this simple and playful has a hidden talent that not many know. The actress sings well, though she hasn’t explored it professionally, but her random attempt at singing won hearts.

4) Bekaboo’s Eisha Singh

Eisha is also a well-known actress and has worked in several shows. With Chaahat Pandey, Eisha also participated in Bigg Boss 18. However, the actress is known for her hidden talent, as she has showcased her dancing skills online several times. Also, her roasting skills are good, which viewers got to see inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

5) Udaariyaan’s Isha Malviya

Isha is a true queen, and she is winning hearts everywhere. The actress also possesses some hidden talent that not many know. She is a powerhouse of talents with skills in acting, modeling, and anchoring. She is a skilled anchor and has also portrayed an anchor in one of her projects.

