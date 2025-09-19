Top 5 TV Serial News September 19: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki

Today, September 19, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from unknown facts to reunions and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Hina Khan Stuns In Black, Shimmering Eyes Grab Attention

In her latest photographs, Hina Khan proved why she is the true fashion icon in the town. The actress wore a black high-neckline bodycon mini dress that balances boldness with decency. However, with her makeup, she rocked her vibe. Her hair is styled in a half-secured pattern, while the accessories complement her appearance. The bold black winged eyeliner with shimmering eyeshadow and white kajal creates a mesmerizing glimpse, making her super stunning.

2) Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Appeals Fans To Vote For Her Bestie Baseer Ali In Bigg Boss 19

Taking to her Instagram handle, Adrija Roy, who is currently winning hearts as Raahi in the show Anupamaa, penned an appeal note requesting fans to vote for her best friend, Baseer Ali, to save him this week from elimination, who is currently inside Bigg Boss 19 house. She wrote, “My bestie @baseer_bob is nominated! Let’s keep him in the game!

He needs your votes to stay safe this week and make it to the finale.

Every vote counts – Vote now!

You have 99 Votes Go For It.”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Celebrates Bestie Payal Gaming’s Birthday

India’s most popular female gamer, Payal Gaming, celebrated her birthday last night. Her best friend, Palak Sindhwani, who joined in for the celebration, shared a glimpse into the fun-filled moments. In the photo, Palak posed with Payal and one of their other friend, Prachi Singh. Dressed in chic outfits, the besties shine bright.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Anu And Arya’s Confession To Shoot In Dubai

According to media reports, Tumm Se Tumm Tak is set for an international shoot, where the lead characters Anu and Arya will confess their love for each other. The shoot will happen in Dubai. The show stars Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show is winning hearts and even ranked 4th this week on the TRP chart, bringing Zee TV back in the top five.

5) Actress Gauri Chitranshi To Play Negative Lead In Star Plus’s New Show Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki

Actress Gauri Chitranshi, who has appeared in projects like Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Engineering Girls, and Laal Banarasi, is set to play a significant role in the upcoming Star Plus show Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki. She will appear as a negative lead as per the reports. Also, as per the media reports, Sargun Kaur Mehta has been approached to play the female lead, while Pravisht Mishra is likely to play the male lead. However, confirmation is awaited.