TRP Ratings 19 December 2024: Udne Ki Aasha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Take Top-Spot yet again

The Week 50 of the year 2024 has been released today, 19 December. The television shows across GECs have seen their share of twists and drama reflected in their numbers. For the third week running, it is Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) that stands tall and holds on to its No. 1 position. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) joins Udne Ki Aasha as the No. 1 show with a TVR of 2.5, with both shows seeing a rise in TVR of 0.1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) has to settle with shows Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) at the joint 2nd spot with a TVR of 2.3. Jhanak (Star Plus), continues to slip down and secures a TVR of 1.8 this week. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) joins Jhanak at 1.8 TVR.

Colors’ Mangal Lakshmi slips a bit and takes the next spot with 1.7 TVR. However, it continues its dream run as the top-rated show on Colors. Colors’ Parineetii follows with a TVR of 1.6. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors), Megha Barsenge (Colors) along with Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) are the next with a TVR of 1.5. Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha (Star Plus) sees a rise in TVR and secures 1.4. Next in line are Durga (Colors), Bigg Boss (Colors) and Mera Balam Thanedaar (Colors) with a TVR of 1.3.

Star Plus show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua has maintained its rise with a TVR of 1.2. Zee TV shows Vasudha and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile see a rise and secure a TVR of 1.2. Bhagya Lakshmi and Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) also hold on to the TVR of 1.2.

Suman Indori (Colors) has a TVR of 1.1. Jagriti Ek Nyi Subah (Zee TV), Indian Idol (Sony TV) and Wagle Ki Duniya (Sony SAB) have a TVR of 1. 0.

Newly launched show Jamai No 1 (Zee TV), opens with a TVR of 0.8. Other recently launched shows follow next with Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann (Colors) at 0.6 Bas Itna Sa Khwaab (Zee TV) at 0.4.

Are you all satisfied with the highs and lows that your favourite shows have seen? What do you think will happen next week? The fight for the top slot is sure to see more and more twists in the coming weeks!!