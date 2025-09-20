Yesha Harsora To Sayantani Ghosh: These Stars Join Zee TV’s Upcoming Show Jagadhatri

Zee TV is all set for a new show, Jagadhatri, strengthening its lineup of fiction shows. The channel has already announced two new shows – Lakshmi Niwas by Rashmi Sharma Productions and Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited. At the same time, Jagadhatri by Rahul Tewary has sparked the buzz. Check out the full cast of the show.

Main Cast

Farman Haider And Sonakshi Batra

Actor Farman Haider will appear as the male lead, while Sonakshi Batra will appear as the female lead. Farman has appeared in shows like Pocket Mein Aasmaan, Aaina, Saavi Ki Saavari, and others. On the other hand, Sonakshi appeared in Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha.

Other Cast

1) Yesha Harsora

Yesha, who last appeared in the Star Plus show Pocket Mein Aasmaan, has reportedly joined the show and will appear in a key role. Yesha is also the sister of Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha’s lead actress, Neha Harsora.

2) Vaishnavi Ganatra

Having worked on projects like Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Naagin 6, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Heeramandi, and others, Vaishnavi has gained major fame. Now she will appear in Zee TV’s new show Jagadhatri in an important role.

3) Imran Khan

Actor Imran Khan, who last appeared in the show Kumkum Bhagya, is set to return to Zee TV with the new show Jagadhatri by Rahul Tewary. He will appear as the father of the male lead, who Farman Haider will play.

4) Suhita Thatte

Marathi actress Suhita is a well-known name in the entertainment world. She is set to appear in the upcoming Zee TV show Jagadhatri. Her presence in the show will strike nostalgia and drama. She has appeared in projects like Agneepath, After the Wedding, and more.

5) Sayantani Ghosh

Actress Sayantani, who has appeared in several hit shows including Naaginn, Sanjivani, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Barrister Babu, Laal Ishq, Dahej Daasi, Naamkarann, and more, will return to the screens in a new avatar with a powerful role in Jagadhatri.

Jagadhatri

The teaser of the show, released recently, teases a blend of divinity and courage, and the tale of overcoming evil with goodness.