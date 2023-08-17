Ahead of the release of Jawan, taking a look back at Ridhi Dogra's experimental roles

Precisely what makes Ridhi Dogra one to look out for in the future is the impressive body of work she’s done so far. She emerges as an actor unafraid to take risks rather than seeking the comfort of safety when it comes to choosing roles. The diverse roles she has undertaken, spanning television shows like ‘Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?’ and ‘Woh Apna Sa’ to successful OTT shows like ‘The Married Woman’ and ‘Asur,’ exemplify her commitment to multifaceted storytelling.

In her career so far, Ridhi has played many memorable characters, such as Priya from Maryada and Aastha from The Married Woman. As anticipation grows for her upcoming films, Tiger 3 and Jaawaan, audiences have reason to expect nothing short of excellence from her. In ‘Jawahan,’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi is all set to prove her acting prowess and commanding on-screen presence.

Here’s taking a look back at her amazing roles and body of work.

‘Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? – ‘Woh Apna Sa’

In her TV days, Ridhi played two iconic roles that were far apart. Priya from Maryada was a headstrong bahu unlike any other typical daily soap character, while Nisha Jindal in Woh Apna Sa was a sophisticated gray character Indian TV had never seen before. Both her characters became iconic and garnered her love from all the households of India.

The Married Woman

Ridhi's character, Aastha in The Married Woman, is that of a dutiful housewife and mother whose path crosses with a rebellious female artist. Thus begins her journey of self-discovery and finding love and compassion. Ridhi brought a freshness to her role, and she truly won over the audience with her sensitive portrayal of a woman exploring her sexuality.

Asur season 1 & 2

In her OTT debut show, Ridhi Dogra played Nushratt, Arshad Warsi’s protege and a dedicated forensic officer. Asur and Asur 2 proved to be among the actress’s best work so far. Nushrat and Nikhil’s love tension was much loved in the show.

Pitchers 2

Ridhi Dogra played Prachi, an investor and a board member in Pitchers 2. She portrayed a confident, compassionate, and pragmatic boss lady who also acted as Naveen's conscience. Her character was the most memorable addition to a successful franchise.

Lakadbaggha

In her debut Bollywood film, Lakadbaggha, Ridhi played a cop. She was seen in a never-before-seen avatar and performed some impressive action sequences in the film. The actress also revealed that she undertook numerous workshops to ensure her performance was convincing and learned Krav Maga, a special form of martial arts, for the fighting sequences in the film.