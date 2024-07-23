“Be it real or reel life, the bond Rutuja Bagwe and I shared was great,” shares Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, who graced The Star Plus Show Maati Se Bandhi Dor!

In the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Rutuja Bagwe essays the role of Vaijanati (Vaiju), and Ankit Gupta portrays the character of Rannvijay in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The viewers will also witness Vaiju and Rannvijay’s marriage due to unforeseen circumstances. It will be intriguing to witness how Vaiju will find love in a loveless marriage while keeping her ambitions of uplifting her lifestyle and bringing betterment to her village alive.

The wedding preparations for Rannvijay and Jaya are in full swing. There are many special guests who have graced the wedding rituals of Rannvijay and Jaya. Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, was a part of these celebrations. Jhanak and Vaiju performed to the tunes of Aaja Nachle, which made the wedding ceremonies even more memorable. The camaraderie between Jhanak and Vaiju has definitely left us awestruck. It is indeed a visual treat for the audience to see the duo shake a leg together. It will be intriguing to witness the drama that unfolds in the show.

Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, from the Star Plus show Jhanak shares, “Associating with Rutuja Bagwe (Vaiju) was an amazing experience; we performed on the song Aaja Nachle. I am an ardent fan of Madhuri Dixit, and grooving to the tunes of her songs was indeed a pleasure. I enjoyed collaborating with Rutuja Bagwe for the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Be it real or reel life, the bond Rutuja and I shared was great.”

