ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

Crafting Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Kunal Malhotra: Mohit Malik's Journey of Embodying a Character Close to His Heart

In "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si", Kunal Malhotra crafted a character that was close to Mohit Malik's heart. This is the story of how Mohit embodied that character. Check it out below

Author: IWMBuzz
12 Aug,2023 19:44:36
Crafting Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Kunal Malhotra: Mohit Malik's Journey of Embodying a Character Close to His Heart 842557

The new show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ on Star Plus showcases a blend of Punjabi and Marathi cultures. Sayli Salunkhe plays the role of a Marathi girl, while Mohit Malik portrays a Punjabi guy. Interestingly, Mohit belongs to the Punjabi community in real life too, while Sayli is a Maharashtrian, just like her character in the show. Additionally, Mohit’s character in the series is from Delhi, which reflects his real-life background.

Mohit Malik shares light on the same, “Potraying a Punjabi munda comes naturally. I have a typical Punjabi accent which I know I’ll ace. My lingo is very straight. It is neither from Delhi or Punjabi, but it did not take a lot of effort for me to mould myself into it as per the requirements of the character and script. I belong to a similar business background, just like Kunal Malhotra from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. I take out the Delhi aggression sometimes for my character, as I do that in real life too. I have been brought up in a similar way as the Kunal, this is something I relate to in real life as well.”

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a fictional love saga that incorporates music as a crucial element in the journey of two middle-aged individuals from different backgrounds. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the story revolves around the collision of their worldviews upon meeting each other.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set for its release on 21st August from 9:00 PM on Star Plus. The show will have Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Legendary Singer Usha Uthup To Grace The Magic Of Music In Star Plus Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 839148
Legendary Singer Usha Uthup To Grace The Magic Of Music In Star Plus Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Star Plus’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Set To Be The Biggest Musical Fiction Show Ever Made On Television 838499
Star Plus’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Set To Be The Biggest Musical Fiction Show Ever Made On Television
Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus 837917
Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus
StarPlus Brings A New Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Produced By Rajan Shahi For Its Audience A Story Asking If Age Is A Barrier In Love And Life? 832149
StarPlus Brings A New Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Produced By Rajan Shahi For Its Audience A Story Asking If Age Is A Barrier In Love And Life?
Latest Stories
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek 842471
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek
Pavitra Rishta Fame Ankita Lokhande's Father Passes Away At 68 842566
Pavitra Rishta Fame Ankita Lokhande’s Father Passes Away At 68
Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB 842554
Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB
Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho Punjab’s First Family Game Show Starts on PTC Punjabi 842549
Tussi Kinne Punjabi Ho Punjab’s First Family Game Show Starts on PTC Punjabi
To seek blessings for the humongous success, Prem Parija from Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Commando OTT visited Jagannath Temple in Orissa 842547
To seek blessings for the humongous success, Prem Parija from Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Commando OTT visited Jagannath Temple in Orissa
Heart Of Stone, Why Alia, Why? 842532
Heart Of Stone, Why Alia, Why?
Read Latest News