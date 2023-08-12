Crafting Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Kunal Malhotra: Mohit Malik's Journey of Embodying a Character Close to His Heart

The new show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ on Star Plus showcases a blend of Punjabi and Marathi cultures. Sayli Salunkhe plays the role of a Marathi girl, while Mohit Malik portrays a Punjabi guy. Interestingly, Mohit belongs to the Punjabi community in real life too, while Sayli is a Maharashtrian, just like her character in the show. Additionally, Mohit’s character in the series is from Delhi, which reflects his real-life background.

Mohit Malik shares light on the same, “Potraying a Punjabi munda comes naturally. I have a typical Punjabi accent which I know I’ll ace. My lingo is very straight. It is neither from Delhi or Punjabi, but it did not take a lot of effort for me to mould myself into it as per the requirements of the character and script. I belong to a similar business background, just like Kunal Malhotra from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. I take out the Delhi aggression sometimes for my character, as I do that in real life too. I have been brought up in a similar way as the Kunal, this is something I relate to in real life as well.”

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a fictional love saga that incorporates music as a crucial element in the journey of two middle-aged individuals from different backgrounds. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the story revolves around the collision of their worldviews upon meeting each other.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set for its release on 21st August from 9:00 PM on Star Plus. The show will have Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead.